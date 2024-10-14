CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Up 87.3% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCL stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $26.63.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

