Citigroup Increases Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $72.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCOM. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

