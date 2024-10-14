City State Bank Invests $61,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

City State Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.3 %

CM stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

