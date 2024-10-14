City State Bank Purchases Shares of 699 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

City State Bank purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $64.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

