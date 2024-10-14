City State Bank Sells 22 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

City State Bank reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $99,523,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.78 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $496.48. The company has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.19.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total value of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

