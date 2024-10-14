City State Bank Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

City State Bank cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $402.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Humana Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE HUM opened at $258.07 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

