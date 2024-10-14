Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Evercore ISI

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $160.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

