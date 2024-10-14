Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.2 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.62. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

