Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in September

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 818,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.2 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COCSF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.62. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola FEMSA
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.