Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 53,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,825. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.