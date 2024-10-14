Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.12. 53,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,825. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
