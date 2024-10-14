Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSF opened at $21.22 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

