Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PTA opened at $21.10 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

