Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys Shares of 1,586 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after purchasing an additional 502,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

