Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $49,000 Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Leidos by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 69,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3,896.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.92.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $167.20 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $168.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

