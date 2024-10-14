Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of GBTC opened at $50.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $65.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

