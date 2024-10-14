Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,275,000 after purchasing an additional 872,555 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,615. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,095,115 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $117.90 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

