Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $120,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $456.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.06.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

View Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.