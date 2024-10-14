Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $257,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VGT stock opened at $600.44 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.96.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

