Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $43,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

