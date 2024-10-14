Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases 1,622 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.48 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.