Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDL. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 72,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %
AVDL stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.