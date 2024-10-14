Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDL. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 72,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

AVDL stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

