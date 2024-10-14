Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 22,045 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of MCK stock opened at $505.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.07. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than McKesson
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.