Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 22,045 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,045 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus boosted their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $505.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.07. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

