Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,000 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $251,461,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $44,384,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 40.7% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2,974.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 338,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 327,659 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 69.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 320,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

