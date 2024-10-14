Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

