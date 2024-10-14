Comparing Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) & Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ally Financial pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 2 6 9 0 2.41 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ally Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ally Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus price target of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.83 billion 1.23 $1.02 billion $2.45 14.56 Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.05 billion 3.25 $201.82 million $2.27 16.69

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 10.26% 8.37% 0.48% Atlantic Union Bankshares 15.53% 8.95% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.8% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Ally Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the nursing facilities, senior housing, and medical office buildings. It also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

