Comparing Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) & Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Allianz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Assicurazioni Generali and Allianz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assicurazioni Generali 0 0 0 0 N/A Allianz 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assicurazioni Generali and Allianz”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A $0.62 23.02 Allianz $174.99 billion 0.73 $9.24 billion $2.43 13.35

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Assicurazioni Generali. Allianz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assicurazioni Generali, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assicurazioni Generali and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assicurazioni Generali N/A N/A N/A Allianz 5.48% 15.52% 0.96%

Summary

Allianz beats Assicurazioni Generali on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assicurazioni Generali

(Get Free Report)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies. The company also provides equity and fixed-income funds, and alternative products. The company was formerly known as Assicurazioni Generali Austro-Italiche and changed its name to Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. in 1848. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. was founded in 1831 and is headquartered in Trieste, Italy.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company’s Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products that include real estate, infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.