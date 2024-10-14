Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Short Interest Update

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $109,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,111.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI remained flat at $20.93 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,952. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

