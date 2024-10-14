Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,978,357.24 in Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSLR opened at $2.34 on Monday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Complete Solaria ( NASDAQ:CSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its position in Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190,604 shares during the period. Complete Solaria comprises about 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

