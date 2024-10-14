Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $45.49 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Compound has a market capitalization of $399.67 million and $30.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $45.49 or 0.00069055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,329.93 or 0.39967056 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,785,458 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,785,458.2097392 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.9106818 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 526 active market(s) with $23,397,286.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

