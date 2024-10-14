Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $167.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $168.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

