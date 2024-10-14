Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 239,665 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,739,000 after purchasing an additional 268,292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 176,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 543,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.