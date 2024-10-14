Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of UITB opened at $47.16 on Monday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

