Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

