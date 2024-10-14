Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Lowered to $22.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellium

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Constellium has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.