Constitution Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 3.2% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $102,604,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,421,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 111,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 73,434 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,935,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,096 shares of company stock worth $25,982,352 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 549,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,927. The firm has a market cap of $300.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.46.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

