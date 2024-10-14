Contrasting Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Isabella Bank pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 14.98% 7.50% 0.72% Hanover Bancorp 8.70% 6.33% 0.52%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank and Hanover Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hanover Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Isabella Bank presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.27%. Hanover Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Hanover Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Bancorp is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Isabella Bank and Hanover Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $93.46 million 1.69 $18.17 million $2.12 9.95 Hanover Bancorp $62.58 million 2.20 $15.16 million $1.96 9.69

Isabella Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Isabella Bank beats Hanover Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and insurance products. The company operated banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

