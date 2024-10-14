Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $8.03 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.