Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 951 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $222.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

