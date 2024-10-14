Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Croda International Stock Performance

Croda International Cuts Dividend

COIHY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,956. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Further Reading

