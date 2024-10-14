crvUSD Price Up 0% This Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC on major exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $61.68 million and $9.26 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,820,573 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,806,005.26016476. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99740236 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,443,877.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

