Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Up 1.7 %
CULP stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.19. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
