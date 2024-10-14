Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.7 %

CULP stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.19. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Culp had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp acquired 16,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,964.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,828.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp bought 16,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $92,090.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,964.91. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,483 shares of company stock worth $1,558,117. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of Culp worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.