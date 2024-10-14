Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.54 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $308.21 million and $40.54 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.69 or 0.00253775 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,180,316,165 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,720,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Curve DAO Token has a current supply of 2,179,822,823.1210136 with 1,206,249,950 in circulation. The last known price of Curve DAO Token is 0.25770455 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 750 active market(s) with $45,899,208.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

