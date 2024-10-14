CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 2,183 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

