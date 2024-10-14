CVA Family Office LLC Buys 117 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $278.24 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day moving average is $298.87.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

