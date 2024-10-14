CVA Family Office LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $326.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

