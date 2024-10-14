CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $83.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $1,763,937.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,539. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

