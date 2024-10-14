CVA Family Office LLC Sells 106 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 106.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.