Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98.86 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $98.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Dai
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
