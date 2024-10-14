DataHighway (DHX) Price Down 4.6% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $1,216.47 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.02733286 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,611.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

