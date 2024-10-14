Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $31,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,785,490. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,272. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 625,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 159,341 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 91,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAWN stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

