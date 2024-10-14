DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.67. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

